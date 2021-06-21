Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing a variety of tweets for his followers ranging from adorable animal videos to people showcasing their remarkable talents. His latest share featuring a British singer singing a ghazal is among the latter. Wells’ melodious voice may prompt you to listen to her rendition more than once.

The recording was shared on the Internet five years ago. However, it was reshared on Twitter by Mahindra after he was mesmerised by the singer, Tanya Wells’ talent.

“A five-year-old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning... If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on,” reads the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.

Take a look at the video:

A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning...If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on... pic.twitter.com/67XCZkujHf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2021

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has garnered over 46,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. The comments section was flooded with netizens praising the rendition.

“Really amazing, her pronunciation is quite remarkable being as a non Urdu speaking person,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! Searching for the complete video right away!” commented another.

Here’s what others said:

The novelty of seeing a striking Caucasian woman singing ghazals soon gives way to the awe of her sheer talent for this art form—the perfect Urdu diction, the characteristic lilts and inflections of ghazals, and of course the soulful voice....🤗👐💕 — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) June 21, 2021

Music is the language of the Heart.

What heart knows, feels & breathe is just love.

The breeze who can cage? no boundaries, no barriers, language or dialect... The synthesis of Her Voice and each word that is dipped in the beauty of divine... So soulful. Mehdi Hasan rocks. 😊 — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) June 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on this share?