Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday praised the traffic discipline in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, highlighting the city’s no-honking culture and motorists’ adherence to lane rules. Taking to X, Mahindra shared a video of a woman showcasing the city’s roads and said Aizawl's quietness could be a compelling reason for people to travel there.
In the X post, the industrialist recalled writing earlier about Aizawl residents' remarkable traffic discipline and their respect for lane etiquette. Reflecting on the impact of this collective discipline, he said the city offered something increasingly rare in India’s bustling metropolitan areas - quietness.
“In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury,” Mahindra wrote. He added that while travellers have traditionally sought breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments, the “quest for quiet” could become an equally compelling reason to travel.
(Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls Karnataka’s Honnavar a ‘hidden gem that deserves equal attention’)
What did the woman say about Aizawl’s traffic?{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls Karnataka’s Honnavar a ‘hidden gem that deserves equal attention’)
What did the woman say about Aizawl’s traffic?{{/usCountry}}
The video shared by Mahindra features a woman showing the traffic on Aizawl’s streets. Despite several vehicles being lined up on the road, she points out that there is no honking and motorists patiently wait for their turn.
“There’s a lot of vehicles over here, but no horn. It’s all silent because these people have patience and we follow the rules,” she says in the video.
She also highlights how motorists respect the stop line and do not cross it, even when traffic builds up. Urging people in other Indian cities to learn from Aizawl, she says, “There’s so much noise pollution… But you need to learn from here because, as you can see, there’s no horn. You won’t hear any.”
(Also Read: 'Yeh ladka bahut talented hai': Anand Mahindra wants to help young Nainital magician pursue his dreams)
Social media reactions
Mahindra’s post sparked a discussion on social media, with several users praising Aizawl’s traffic discipline and suggesting that other Indian cities could learn from it.
One user wrote, “Wow! That is a great achievement. Any idea how was it done and how long it took the sees to gather momentum. Bangalore can certainly benefit from it.”
“Its something so basic that whole world follows, but we dont give any importance to it. Proud of our north eastern states who follow basic rules of traffic!” commented another.
“I have observed this traffic discipline in other parts of northeast also. That’s my hometown Golaghat in Assam. No driving on the reverse side even if there’s traffic jam in your lane,” wrote a third user.
“If only we all follow this discipline our cities will see much less traffic jams and even fewer road accidents,” said another.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.