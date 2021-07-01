Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Anand Mahindra is known to share quirky, entertaining and interesting posts on his Twitter handle. He often also interacts with his followers and such exchanges make for interesting reads. A recent tweet he posted is just another example of this.

It all started when the business tycoon posted a video of a little bird confusing a mighty tiger over and over again. Mahindra shared the video with an engaging caption relating the clip to business.

“This explains — better than any management lecture — the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities,” he posted.

The tweet, since being posted some 14 hours ago, has collected over 8,000 likes and various reactions from tweeple. Among the many comments, this one by a Twitter user caught Anand Mahindra’s attention.

The Twitter user shared their own interpretation of the video. "This is the best thing to do when someone assigns you work on Friday," they tweeted.

Mahindra noticed the tweet and soon replied to it. “Not the message I was trying to convey but can’t deny that’s a possible interpretation...” he tweeted.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s tweet? How would you interpret the video he posted?