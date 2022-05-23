Anand Mahindra responds to man who made his portrait using ancient Tamil letters

An artist from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram has left the Internet in awe with his mesmerising skills. The artist named Ganesh drew a portrait of industrialist Anand Mahindra by using ancient Tamil letters. He posted a video of the drawing on his Twitter handle, which got a reaction from Anand Mahindra.

The video shows the artist creating Anand Mahindra’s portrait using ancient Tamil letters. Ganesh took to Twitter to post a video of him drawing the portrait of Anand Mahindra. He tweeted the video on May 19, and the 24-second clip has more than 1.75 lakh views.

“Hey, @anandmahindra. This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It’s one of the first drawings of this kind. Would love to hear your opinion on this,” Ganesh wrote in the tweet alongside the video.

Watch the video below:

Anand Mahindra not only praised the artist but expressed his desire to place the portrait in his house via a quote tweet written entirely in Tamil.

“For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator,” reads the response on part of Anand Mahindra, when translated from Tamil.

See Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

After Anand Mahindra’s appreciation, Ganesh thanked him in Tamil. “Hello sir. Thank you, sir ... I am so glad you set aside time for me in the midst of your workload and complimented me. It was the most memorable day of my life. I look forward to giving you this sketch,” Ganesh commented on Mahindra’s reaction to it.

See some of the reactions of netizens to Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

Ganesh is a self-taught artist who has also received appreciation from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

What do you think about this talented artist from Tamil Nadu?