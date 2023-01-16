Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is all about making mistakes. See post

Every Monday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shares a post that helps his followers ward off Monday blues and keeps them motivated throughout the week. And his recent Twitter post is no different. In it, Anand Mahindra is encouraging people to make mistakes but at the same time warns them not to repeat ‘the same old ones’. He even shared a screenshot of the ‘finest New Year’s greeting’ that concludes with compelling lines. They are, “Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.”

“This is perhaps the finest New Year’s greeting ever. And it’s also the perfect #MondayMotivation. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Just don’t keep repeating the same old ones!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the screenshot on Twitter.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 58,200 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected over 600 likes and several retweets.

Here’s how people reacted in the post’s comments section:

“And let not the mediocrity around you become an echo chamber to pull down your chase for excellence. Walk all alone.. if need be.. but dare to dream.. dare to dream big!” wrote an individual. “Most successful people make the most mistakes. They just don’t make the same mistake twice. Biggest risk is one, not taken,” commented another. “All the hustle and all the sleepless nights are totally worth it, if you enjoy yourself in the process. If you are feeling miserable all day, either change your line of work, or change your attitude,” shared a third with the hashtag #MondayMotivation. “Absolutely, why repeat your mistakes when you can always make new ones,” posted a fourth.

