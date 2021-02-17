Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts

“A flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way,” this is how Oxford Dictionaries define the word ‘jugaad’. Indians are famously known for coming up with such hacks which perfectly fit in this category. In fact, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared several such videos on his Twitter handle of people from all over the country showcasing their interesting jugaads. However, this particular jugaad has him wondering if Indians could face competition in their area of expertise.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared an image which shows a man riding a modified motorbike. The caption he shared explains more about the vehicle and his concerns regarding the title of ‘jugaad champions ’ bestowed upon Indians.

Since being shared earlier today, his post has sparked a chatter among people. While some shared hilarious reactions, others expressed their opinions as to why the vehicle won’t work efficiently. A few also urged Mahindra to pick up this idea and design a new vehicle.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s post?