Anand Mahindra says much to learn from video of Chennai auto driver, tags Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra

The Twitter video originally shared by The Better India, was retweeted by Anand Mahindra where he complimented this Chennai auto driver's managerial skills.
A screengrab from the video of the Chennai auto driver that was retweeted by Anand Mahindra. (twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:20 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, often takes to Twitter to share motivational videos. This time, he has retweeted a video posted by the Twitter handle of The Better India. He has also tagged Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra and said that there’s a lot to learn from the man.

The video is of an auto driver from Chennai, whose managerial skills are enough, the original video’s caption explains, to give start-ups a run for their money. The idea that ‘customer is king,’ is something that is taught in management schools. The caption to the video shared by The Better India explains, “Anna Durai didn’t have a fancy degree from a business school or any family-owned business to learn the trade. But he knew from ‘day one’ that ‘Customer is King’.”

While retweeting the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management.”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Twitter on January 22 this video has garnered more than 21,000 likes. It has also received various comments from people who cannot stop admiring this man's hard work and talent.

“It shows that sometimes the degree doesn't matter at all,” posted a Twitter user. “Commendable work,” commented another. “This is just amazing, wish I get a chance to travel in this auto and meet this noble man. Wonderful,” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this inspirational video?

