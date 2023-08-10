Anand Mahindra shares inspiring story of visually impaired businessman

Anand Mahindra often shares tales of inspiring minds on his social media. This time, he shared a video about Bhavesh Bhatia, a visually impaired entrepreneur. Bhatia has been running a candle company for the last 28 years and has provided work to over 9000 visually impaired employees. (Also Read: Mahindra surprises boxer Nikhat Zareen with Thar SUV. Here's why)

Anand Mahindra shared a motivational story of disbaled person on Twitter. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The video, shared by Mahindra on Twitter, was originally created by Rajiv Talreja, a business coach. In the video, Talreja can be seen explaining about Bhatia and his work.

As Mahindra shared this post, he wrote, “‘Toh kya Hua ki tum duniya nahin dekh sakte. Kuch aisa karo ki duniya tumhe dekhe. (So what if you cannot see the world? Do something so that the world sees you.)’ This has to be one of the most inspiring messages I have ever encountered. I’m embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about Bhavesh until this clip dropped into my inbox. His start-up has the power to motivate entrepreneurship more powerfully than a zillion unicorns… Keep Rising, Bhavesh!”

Watch the video of Bhavesh Bhatia shared by Anand Mahindra:

This post was shared on August 9. Since being tweeted, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The share has also garnered over 4,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people are saying about the inspiring video:

An individual wrote, “Highly motivating. He not only overcame his limitations, but is providing employment to visually impaired people and doing a great service to them.” A second said, “Wow, what an inspiring message! Good on Bhavesh for creating something that's gaining attention and is making a positive impact. Can't wait to see what more he accomplishes!” A third commented, “Just wow. Goosebumps. Respect.” “Really inspiring. Thanks for sharing, sir,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “Wow, love this.”