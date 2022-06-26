Anand Mahindra shares video of an astronaut experimenting with wet towel. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user, and he often tweets images or videos that create a buzz online. Just like this video that Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter that shows what happens when you squeeze a wet towel into space. The video was initially posted in 2013 by Canadian Space Agency (CSA), but it recently resurfaced on Twitter. And, like always, it left netizens stunned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Perfect analogy for Sundays. Wring out all the stress of the week, but the water doesn't spill or make a mess. The stress floats away magically," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video. The video shows an astronaut named Chris Hadfield from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) experimenting with a wet towel at the ISS. The video shows Chris squeezing the wet towel with both hands; surprisingly, water doesn't fall onto the ground. Instead, it forms a tube around the towel due to the lack of gravity.

Watch the amazing video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand Mahindra's post raked up over 1,100 likes and more than 105 retweets in a few hours since being shared. The post has also invited varied comments.

"Anti gravity," commented a Twitter user. "Gravity is magical," shared another. "What about the stress of why isn't water spilling?" joked a third.

The video titled 'Wringing out Water on the ISS - for Science!' was originally posted on April 17, 2013, by Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

"2013-04-16 - CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner. The students from Fall River, Nova Scotia, won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency with their experiment on surface tension in space using a wet washcloth," read the video's description posted on YouTube.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the full video of the experiment below:

Since being uploaded nine years ago, the 3 minutes and 17 seconds video that shows Chris Hadfield performing the experiment at the International Space Station (ISS) has accumulated over 19 million views.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}