Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

A throwback picture shared by Anand Mahindra of himself along with his classmates from school has created a chatter online. The picture shows them performing as a part of a band. Mahindra shared the post while replying to a video he earlier shared.

“In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh & his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!,” the business tycoon wrote and shared a video. In the same thread, he posted the throwback image. “After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing,” he tweeted along with the image.

Take a look at the posts:

Anand Mahindra’s share prompted people to come up with all kinds of comments. A few also asked questions and even received a reply from him. Just like this individual who questioned, “Which school sir? My dad studied in Ooty too…In Blue Mountain School.” In reply, the business tycoon wrote, “Lawrence, Lovedale.”

“Any idea what year it was? The sixties I presume,” asked another. And, the reply came, “1968-69.”

“Such a great share @anandmahindra. You are indeed a cool personality other than being really fervent and dedicated. It's amazing how being in a band teaches you precious life lessons like how to share opinions respectfully, be creative, become confident, and work as a team,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now that's some serious nostalgia Sir .... Do you sing now too?,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the post by Anand Mahindra?