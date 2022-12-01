Angry elephant tosses man during pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala. Watch

Over the years, pre-wedding photoshoots have become a massive thing. Every couple wishes to have their own movie and moments that will be remembered for a lifetime. While many enjoy watching these pre-wedding photoshoots, sometimes the turn of events can lead to something dangerous. Recently, one such thing happened when a tusker tossed a man during the pre-wedding shoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Instagram user @weddingmojito, you can see an adorable couple from Kerala posing for their photoshoot. As the photoshoot goes on, the elephant suddenly gets angry and takes a turn. Then, he attacked a mahout. The man fell when the elephant attempted to take him up with its trunk. He hurriedly rose to his feet and ran away, but the elephant had his garments in its mouth.

Later in the video, the groom recounted his experience and said that he heard people yelling, and everyone started running around.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 1200 times and has several comments. Many people were not happy about keeping the animal in a temple.

One person in the comments said, "The natural habitat of elephants is in the forest. This is what happens when they are caged, chained, and beaten just for some stupid brainless humans." A second person said, "Using animals as props for business purposes is a shame on you and your business. People think that they can use any creature for anything they want. Shame on the couple. This is pathetic and disgusting." A third person added, "Really?!! What a crappy idea this is, and promoting it as humour is so insensitive."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON