trending

Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, and Vikrant Massey are waiting for Money Heist. Are you too?

“I am waiting. #SoExcited," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Money Heist related video featuring Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, and Vikrant Massey.
The image taken from the Netflix video shows Radhika Apte, and Vikrant Massey .(Instagram/@netflix_in)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:52 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Amid fans waiting for the Season five volume two of Money Heist, a Spanish crime drama, Netflix India has dropped a video that has now captured people's attention. They re-created a version of the show's title track 'Bella Ciao' that shows people, including actors like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, eagerly waiting for the release of the new episode on December 3.

The organisation shared the video with a witty caption. “BRB, filing for a holiday on December 3 coz we need to finish some pending bank work,” they wrote giving reference to the fact that the series is about thieves following the plan of a criminal mastermind to pull off a heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. The share is complete with the hashtag #JaldiAao.

Take a look at the entertaining video:

The video, since being shared about seven hours ago, has gathered more than 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I am waiting. #SoExcited," wrote an Instagram user. “Can't wait,” posted another. “I love thissssssssaass,” shared a third.

Are your waiting for the last chapter of Money Heist too?

Topics
instagram netflix india
