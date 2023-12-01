Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Animal review: What is X saying about the film?

Dec 01, 2023 10:25 AM IST

After the release of the film, many hopped on social media to share their views for Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film Animal is out now, and it has started to create waves on social media. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol alongside Ranbir, is a revenge drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the trailer had created excitement among the masses, let's check out what people are saying about Animal after witnessing the first show today, December 1.

Check out what people are saying about Animal:

More about Animal:

The 3-minute, 32-second trailer of the film showed that Ranbir's character had become ferocious as a result of growing up in a violent home. When it comes to his father's devotion, Ranbir is devoted and too protective. He is seen threatening people who come in the way of his love for his father.

It is anticipated that Animal will have a successful opening day at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal might make 60 crore net in India on its first day of release for all languages.

