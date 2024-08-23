Influencer Isha Ghaii's husband Ankit Kalra made an ominous Instagram post day before sudden death at 29

A 29-year-old interior designer, who is married to a popular fashion influencer based in Delhi, died on Monday, his wife announced on Instagram. Ankit Kalra and Isha Ghaii Kalra got married in January 2023. (Instagram/inshaghaii)

Isha Ghaii Kalra took to Instagram to share the news of the death of her husband, Ankit Kalra.

"Take me one day back, I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you," she wrote in the heartbreaking post which was accompanied by a photo of Kalra.

Who was Ankit Kalra?

In his Instagram bio, Ankit Kalra described himself as an interior designer and a builder. He has over 20,000 followers.

He studied at GD Goenka Public School in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

His last post on Instagram and Facebook, a day before his death, had an eerie message.

"The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow," Kalra wrote, with a photo of him in his car.

Take a look at Ankita Kalra's last Instagram post:

The couple got married in January last year.

Isha Ghaii Kalra, who has over 7.2 lakh followers on Instagram is the co-owner of an online apparel brand.

The young couple regularly shared funny Instagram Reels showing the dynamics of marriage and family life. Their last joint Reel, posted on August 4, was titled “Modern problems require modern solutions”.

The Kalras enjoyed their last vacation in Goa last month. They were like any other upper middle-class urban couple in their 20s, who loved fashion, travel, shopping, cars, eating out and the latest gadgets.

How Instagram reacted to Ankit Kalra's death:

Isha Ghaii Kalra's announcement of her husband's untimely death shocked the couple's followers who paid tributes to Kalra and offered condolences to the family. Many users wanted to know the cause of his death.