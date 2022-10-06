Aparshakti Khurana takes Instagram’s help to look for poet whose creation wowed him

Have you ever come across poems or stories on social media that left you stunned? This is what happened with actor Aparshakti Khurana when he came across a piece of writing that has left him amazed. And, he has taken to Instagram to ask for help to find the poet whose creation wowed him.

“Wow! Looking out for the person who has written these lines. Can you help me in my search? Tag the person who you think may have written this,” he wrote and shared an image. The image shows the beautifully written poem.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about one hour ago, the post has accumulated more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people. While some posted that they loved the poem, a few requested Khurana to tell them about the author if he manages to find them.

“Kya baat,” posted Fukrey actor Manjot️️ Singh. Mirzapur actor Harshita Shekhar Gaur also shared a comment. “Wowwwww! Pls let me know too once you find out,” she wrote. “OMG!!!!! SO freaking DEEP!,” commented an Instagram user. “Wow,” expressed another. “It’s really awesome,” shared a third. Some showed their reactions through heart or clapping emoticons.

