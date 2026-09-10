Apple debuts its first foldable iPhone Duo - and Samsung is already trolling: ‘Reheating our leftovers’

Apple announced its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, at the “Surprise and shine” event on September 9. Since its debut, Samsung Mobile US has launched a series of social media posts mocking the company’s newest product.

What did Samsung say?

An Apple iPhone Duo foldable smartphone. (Bloomberg)

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In a tweet, the company posted, “Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers,” with a winking face emoji. The South Korean company also started sharing comments and tweets with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.

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About iPhone Duo:

{{^usCountry}} According to Apple, this phone has “the largest iPhone display ever. In a thin, foldable design.” It has a titanium frame and comes with a hinge cover. The phone also has a “48MP Dual Fusion camera system. And all-new ways to shoot from front to back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Apple, this phone has “the largest iPhone display ever. In a thin, foldable design.” It has a titanium frame and comes with a hinge cover. The phone also has a “48MP Dual Fusion camera system. And all-new ways to shoot from front to back.” {{/usCountry}}

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Apple claims that the iPhone Duo, when opened, becomes the thinnest iPhone and features the largest display ever. It has a display that is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, another product launched alongside the foldable phone.

What products were launched at the Apple event?

Alongside iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro, the company introduced several other products at the event: Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

Former CEO Tim Cook’s tweet:

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Following the event, Apple's former CEO, Tim Cook, shared a tweet about the new products. He also posted a promotional video.

What did Apple CEO John Ternus say?

This was John Ternus’ first event as CEO after taking over from Tim Cook earlier this month.

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"iPhone Duo brings an entirely new design while preserving everything you love and expect from iPhone. It gives you the largest display ever on an iPhone while still fitting easily in your pocket. It reflects extraordinarily complex engineering, yet feels effortless to use, and it makes new experiences possible," he said during the event.

Is the foldable phone available now?

Pre-orders for iPhone Duo start on October 16, and the product will be available on October 23.

What will it cost?

According to the Apple website, the iPhone Duo series starts at ₹2,99,900. The product range is available in two colours - “Star White” and “Night Sky”.