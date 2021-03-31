April Fool’s Day 2021: Man uses scary mask to prank girlfriend. Mean or funny?

April Fool’s Day is almost here. Celebrated every year, this is a day when people pull pranks on each other. However, there are some who don’t want to wait for a special day to prank people. Just like this man who pulled this prank involving a scary mask on his girlfriend.

A video of the frank is shared on Instagram with a tiny caption. “Scare Prank on Girlfriend,” it reads.

Take a look at how the man pranks his girlfriend:

So, what do you think of this prank? Did it make you laugh out loud or did it leave you feeling bad for the woman who got pranked?

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of responses from people. Many shared laughing out loud emojis or fire emojis to express themselves.

“This was a good one!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the video?