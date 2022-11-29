Artist creates Cillian Murphy's cutout from paper, netizens are stunned. Watch

Social media is filled with all kinds of content. You can search for whatever you want by just writing a few words. And if not that, many things wait on your explore page to be discovered. Among these things, many of us love watching artistic content. And if you also like watching such videos, you cannot miss out on this clip of an artist creating the image of Cillian Murphy from paper.

In a video shared by Instagram user @eduwoes, you can see that he has the image of Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby on his screen. In front of the picture, he is holding paper and scissors. Then, he starts cutting the paper and creates a cutout of the character from it.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few weeks back. Since being shared, it has been liked 10,000 times and has many comments as well. Many were stunned by his efforts.

One person in the Instagram comments added, "How is that even possible?! It's even hard to cut a straight line lol." A second person said, "This is truly outstanding; what a talent gift you have," A third person added, "Such cool art! Wild with that cigarette in there too!" "SERIOUSLY..... How is this even possible???" said a fourth.