Artist dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ in UP’s Moradabad to spread Covid-19 awareness

A local artist dressed up as Yamraj, the God of death, and visited various localities of Moradabad city on Friday to create awareness about COVID-19 and the need to follow health and sanitation norms.

The artist, a member of a local NGO, urged people to observe social distancing, wear masks, and not come out of their houses unnecessarily stating that Yamraj will take them along if they do not follow these norms.

"We are trying to raise awareness among the people as COVID cases are increasing rapidly. Wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing is very important," said the artist.

ANI also took to Twitter to share a few images of the artist dressed up as Yamraj.

Meanwhile, other members of the NGO distributed masks and appealed to wear masks, maintain social distancing to the people in the locality.

"It's not just the situation of Moradabad, there is a spike in COVID across India and we noticed that many people in our locality are not wearing a mask and not following social distancing. Then we decided to raise awareness among people through our organisation," said Alok Rathore, another member of the NGO.

Earlier, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, similar scenes had been witnessed in other parts of the country. Local artists from Jammu and Kashmir and an Indore cop had also dressed up as Yamraj in an effort to create awareness regarding the pandemic.