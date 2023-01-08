Artist paints Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams on cello. Video shows incredible creation

Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams has captivated fans since the launch of the series Wednesday on Netflix last year. People still share various posts related to the character. And, that chatter increased with the OTT platform announcing the renewal of the show for a second season. “Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” they tweeted. Expectedly, the comments section of the post was flooded with numerous tweets, including one from artist Nathan Wyburn. He shared a video that shows a stunning portrait of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams on a cello.

“Painting @jennaortega as #WednesdayAddams on a CELLO!” Wyburn wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show him painting the instrument in pitch black colour. He then uses white paint to create the portrait. Chances are, the incredible artwork will leave you stunned.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on January 6. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has received nearly 1,200 likes. people posted various comments to show their reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is crazy wow,” praised a Twitter user. “This is dope,” joined in another. “That’s amazing,” expressed a third. “So cool,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?