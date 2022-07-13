Artist records a single path in Canada for a year. Incredible video shows why

Each season brings in its own beauty. Though people enjoy the gorgeousness of each season, it is often impossible to pinpoint the moment when the transition happens from one period to another. However, here is a video that can show you when the season turns from spring to summer to winter. And the video is incredible to watch.

Artist Rodrigo Inostroza created the time lapse video by recording one single path in Canada throughout a year. “Recorded this path in Victoria, Canada for a full year. Then combined the different clips to experience the seasons change fast. Think of it as a walking time lapse. I have a lot of footage from this path, this is only the first of many videos,” he wrote as a part of the video.

We won’t give away what the amazing video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,000 views. The post has also received some comments. “My favorite part is 0:04. Can you make another four season video and just a little longer?” requested a YouTube user. To which, the artist replied, “Will do!” Another person shared their comment in Italian. When translated, their comment read, “Wonderful. Thank you!”

