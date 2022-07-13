Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Artist records a single path in Canada for a year. Incredible video shows why
trending

Artist records a single path in Canada for a year. Incredible video shows why

The video showing the result of an artist capturing a single path in Canada throughout a year was posted on YouTube.
The image, taken from the YouTube video, shows a snow-covered path in Canada.(YouTube/@Rodrigo Inostroza C.)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Each season brings in its own beauty. Though people enjoy the gorgeousness of each season, it is often impossible to pinpoint the moment when the transition happens from one period to another. However, here is a video that can show you when the season turns from spring to summer to winter. And the video is incredible to watch.

Artist Rodrigo Inostroza created the time lapse video by recording one single path in Canada throughout a year. “Recorded this path in Victoria, Canada for a full year. Then combined the different clips to experience the seasons change fast. Think of it as a walking time lapse. I have a lot of footage from this path, this is only the first of many videos,” he wrote as a part of the video.

We won’t give away what the amazing video shows, so take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,000 views. The post has also received some comments. “My favorite part is 0:04. Can you make another four season video and just a little longer?” requested a YouTube user. To which, the artist replied, “Will do!” Another person shared their comment in Italian. When translated, their comment read, “Wonderful. Thank you!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP