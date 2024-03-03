Artist’s 3D rangoli leaves netizens in disbelief, people say she is ‘insanely talented’

Social media platforms have become a hub for artists to showcase their creative works and gain recognition in the art world. It’s amazing to see how people can create art using various mediums and techniques. From portraits made with lipstick to sculptures made with food, the possibilities are endless. Recently, an artist’s work went viral on Instagram, and people can’t stop raving about it. This artist created 3D rangoli. After her video caught the attention of many on social media, it left netizens in disbelief. Chances are, you will be watching the video on repeat to understand what’s happening in her video. Snapshot of the rangoli made by the artist. (Instagram/@Divya Baid)

The video was shared by artist Divya Baid. Her social media is brimming with videos of her creating detailed images using rangoli colours. (Also Read: 22-year-old man creates stunning painting by using makeup, video wows netizens)

In Baid’s latest video, she starts by drawing a small carpet that looks remarkably realistic. However, you’ll be in for a surprise as the video progresses. We don’t want to spoil everything, so we recommend watching the entire clip to see what happens.

This video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gained close to 50 million views. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their amazement with the viral video. Several netizens also lauded her talent and said that she is impressive. (Also Read: Delhi-based artist navigates through art and the world)

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Took me two watches to understand what’s happening here. Amazing!”

A second added, “What in the name of inception is going on here.”

“When you brushed off the mat, my eyes widened,” commented a third.

A fourth said, “It took me a fourth rewatch to assimilate this. Awesome work!”

“This has to be the most amazing thing I’ve seen in a long time,” shared a fifth.

A sixth posted, “Very cool, you are really creative.”