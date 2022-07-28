Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist's drum cover of Kesariya and Laree Choote mashup goes viral. Seen it yet?

The viral video of the artist's drum cover of Kesariya and Laree Choote mashup was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the drummer playing a mashup of Kesariya and Laree Choote.(Instagram/@jakestrum_drums)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 06:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Brahmastra's song Kesariya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has created a buzz among people since its release. From sharing their displeasure about the use of Hinglish phrase ‘love storiyaan’ to finding the song’s similarity with other Bollywood numbers to simply showing their love for the song, people have been posting various shares. A few have also taken the opportunity to share their versions of the song. Just like this musician named Jacob who posted a video of a mashup involving the songs Kesariya and Laree Choote.

After Kesariya’s release a few speculated that it sounds similar to the song Laree Choote from the 2007 film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local featuring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia. Jacob has now created an amazing drum cover involving the combination of the two songs. In his post he also mentioned that the mashup is created by another musician who goes by iamgravero on Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 20, the video has gone viral online and has accumulated nearly 14 million views till now. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Now obsessed with this one,” shared another. “You're wayyy tooo gooddd!!” commented another. “Mind blowing,” posted a third. “Can't get any better!” wrote a fourth. A few also showed their reactions through fire emoticons.

Topics
instagram viral video
