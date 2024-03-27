Artist’s escape act while being submerged upside down in water tank makes people ‘nervous’. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share a video that may leave you feeling anxious. The clip captures how an artist escapes from a water tank after being submerged in it with his hands and feet tied. The image shows escape artist Andrew Basso submerged in a water tank with his hands and legs tied. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

"Escapologist Andrew Basso looks to become the first person to break this record for the fastest time to escape from a water tank upside down with the hands and feet restrained," GWR wrote as they posted the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The YouTube video opens to show two GWR members helping Basso get inside the tank. From then on, the timer starts, and he begins his escape. The clip further captures the audience waiting with bated breath for him to get out of the handcuffs and open the tank latch. The moment he succeeds, the crowd erupts with joy and cheers for him. The clip ends with him receiving his Guinness World Records certificate from an adjudicator.

Take a look at the video of the escape artist here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has collected more than 20,000 views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments. Many posted how watching the video left them feeling nervous.

Here's how YouTube users reacted to this GWR video:

"I got nervous watching this," posted a YouTube user.

"I almost couldn't breathe for 2 minutes!" added another.

"I was so nervous he's gonna drown," expressed a third.

"Patience and calmness is something," commented a fourth.

"Amazing, but I would never try it," wrote a fifth.

About Andrew Basso:

Hailing from Italy, this escape artist completed the feat and bagged the Guinness World Records title "Fastest time to escape from a water tank upside down with restrained hands and feet" back in 2023. He performed the act on the Lo Show Dei Record set in Milan.

Basso received training as an escapologist. Presently based in the USA, he is the first person who achieved this record.