Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set social media abuzz on Tuesday after scripting history with the fastest double century in men's List A cricket. The 15-year-old achieved the remarkable feat in just 52 balls during India A's clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar. As the teenager shattered multiple records, cricket fans flooded social media with hilarious memes and reactions.

Cricket fans shared hilarious memes after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history with the fastest List A double century. more less

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(Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks record for fastest double hundred in List A cricket)

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Sooryavanshi scored a staggering 204 runs off 53 deliveries, smashing 28 sixes and seven fours to help India A register a seven-wicket victory over the UAE.

The young batter broke the previous record held by Chad Bowes, who reached his double century in 103 deliveries in 2024.

Internet reacts to Sooryavanshi's historic knock

While Sooryavanshi was busy rewriting the record books on the cricket field, social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), were busy coming up with creative memes to celebrate his extraordinary performance.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the reactions was the phrase “Asambhav, Asambhav”, which means “impossible” in Hindi, reflecting fans' disbelief at the teenager's batting exploits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the reactions was the phrase “Asambhav, Asambhav”, which means “impossible” in Hindi, reflecting fans' disbelief at the teenager's batting exploits. {{/usCountry}}

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Several users also compared his explosive batting to playing a cricket video game, while others expressed amazement at the number of sixes he managed to hit in a single innings.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted just like a batsman playing EA Cricket 07 on easy mode!” wrote one X user.

Take a look at some of the memes and reactions here.

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A record-breaking innings

Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 16 deliveries before completing his century in 28 balls. He went on to reach the 150-run mark in 40 deliveries.

Chasing a target of 250 runs, India A wrapped up the match in just 14.2 overs, with 214 balls to spare.

(Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts to his 1980s look as Indian team jumps on ChatGPT trend; Bumrah approves, Axar hysterical)

Google Trends

Sooryavanshi's record-breaking performance also sparked considerable interest on Google. According to data from Google Trends, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi” was among the top trending search terms in India over the past 24 hours.

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Searches related to the India A versus UAE match also featured prominently among the trending queries.