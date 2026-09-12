Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts to his 1980s look as Indian team jumps on ChatGPT trend; Bumrah approves, Axar hysterical

Social media is currently abuzz with a viral trend that has taken the internet by storm. Using ChatGPT, people are using their pictures from today and transporting them straight back to the 1980s. Timelines are flooded with people and celebrities reimagined in Miami Vice-style pastel blazers, vintage jeans and bell bottoms, chunky aviators, and voluminous hairstyles, all complete with a retro film-camera grain. The trend has now also caught the Indian cricket team, as they took a light-hearted break using this just two days before the start of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi, as shared in a video by the official BCCI X handle. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacting to his 1980s look. (BCCI X)

Gathered in their official hotel conference room, the Indian players were getting ready for their photo session before the series. However, to their surprise, there was a table filled with pictures of all the players in the squad redesigned using the viral 1980's filter of ChatGPT.

Laughter instantly filled the room as the Indian players explored the table and tried to match each vintage picture to the right teammate. Star all-rounder Axar Patel seemed the most excited out of all the players, as he literally could not hold back his laughter. He was picking up portraits and sharing giggles with the rest of the group.