ASI mom and DSP son salute each other, beautiful viral pic wins hearts

A heartwarming picture of an ASI mother saluting her DSP son has gone all sorts of viral online. Shared on Twitter, the post that shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother, has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too.

Dinesh Dasa, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission, shared the picture. “What could have been the most satisfying moment for an ASI mother to see her Dy.SP son, @vishal__Rabari, stand before her reciprocating her salute bundled with years of commitment and dedicated motherhood with sheer love...!! GPSC celebrates this picture perfect…!!!” he tweeted.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

The post, since being shared on August 18, has gathered nearly 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted many to share love-filled comments. Vishal Rabari too shared a comment thanking Dasa for tweeting the image.

“Thank you sir. Thank you so much sir for your kind words,” he wrote.

“Mother and son feeling proud to seeing each other, and we are feeling to see you both,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the picture. “Sparkle of pride in the eyes of a mother.....Salute,” shared another. “Salute to the Mother who made it happen - Epic picture,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

