Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ASI mom and DSP son salute each other, beautiful viral pic wins hearts
trending

ASI mom and DSP son salute each other, beautiful viral pic wins hearts

The image shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The image shows the ASI mom saluting her DSP son.(Twitter/@dineshdasa1)

A heartwarming picture of an ASI mother saluting her DSP son has gone all sorts of viral online. Shared on Twitter, the post that shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother, has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too.

Dinesh Dasa, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission, shared the picture. “What could have been the most satisfying moment for an ASI mother to see her Dy.SP son, @vishal__Rabari, stand before her reciprocating her salute bundled with years of commitment and dedicated motherhood with sheer love...!! GPSC celebrates this picture perfect…!!!” he tweeted.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared on August 18, has gathered nearly 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted many to share love-filled comments. Vishal Rabari too shared a comment thanking Dasa for tweeting the image.

“Thank you sir. Thank you so much sir for your kind words,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/vishal__Rabari/status/1428019460514881543?s=20

“Mother and son feeling proud to seeing each other, and we are feeling to see you both,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the picture. “Sparkle of pride in the eyes of a mother.....Salute,” shared another. “Salute to the Mother who made it happen - Epic picture,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo chooses his son’s name in cute video. Netizens love it

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP