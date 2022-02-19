Assam man buys scooter with sack full of coins he saved. Watch

The story of a man hailing from Assam created a buzz when he ended up buying a scooter with sack full of coins he saved. The story came to light after YouTuber Hirak J Das posted a video of the incident. The tale has now inspired many across social media and also prompted them to applaud the man. There is a chance that his story will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

The video that Das shared shows the man, a shopkeeper, entering the showroom with a heavy sack. Soon it is revealed that it contains coins. The video also documents the employees of the store separating the coins in small baskets and counting them. The video ends with the man getting his dream vehicle.

“On the particular day I received a call from one of the employees that a person has come in with coins to buy a scooter. My first reaction was of shock but then we decided to go forward. It took five of us about three hours to count the coins. And after we finished, the amount came to ₹22,000,” Kankan Das, the manager of the store from where the scooter was purchased, said while talking to Hindustan Times. He also added that the man paid for the vehicle’s down payment with the money. Das also expressed how this transaction made him and the other employees of the store very happy.

Take a look at the video:

The YouTuber also shared a Facebook post about the wonderful incident:

Both the posts on YouTube and Facebook have received tons of appreciative comments from people. “Great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Very nice,” posted another. “Good job,” expressed a third. One YouTube user commented, “Excellent.” Another posted several heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

