Astronaut enjoys ‘floating pizza night’ with friends aboard ISS. Watch viral video

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the video of enjoying pizza with friends, while aboard International Space Station, on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:33 PM IST
The image is taken from the 'floating pizza night' video.(Instagram/@thom_astro)

A video showcasing astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) enjoying ‘floating pizza night’ has amazed people. There is a chance that the video shared by astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Instagram will have the same effect on you too.

“Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offense in Italy,” he wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows:

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People also shared various comments while reacting to the clip.

“It’s insane,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” shared another. “What an experience,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

international space station
