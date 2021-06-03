Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such pictures. There is a high possibility that you’ll also be using those words and more after seeing these incredible images shared by two astronauts who are currently aboard ISS.

The first image is tweeted by astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and it shows the majestic Himalayas. “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Another picture, shared by astronaut Shane Kimbrough, shows an Italian city named Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he shared along with the image.

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many expressed their wonder while reacting to the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the astronauts?