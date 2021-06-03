Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Two astronauts, currently aboard the International Space Station, took to Twitter to share the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:30 AM IST
The image shows the Italian city Turin taken from the International Space Station,(Twitter/@astro_kimbrough)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such pictures. There is a high possibility that you’ll also be using those words and more after seeing these incredible images shared by two astronauts who are currently aboard ISS.

The first image is tweeted by astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and it shows the majestic Himalayas. “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Another picture, shared by astronaut Shane Kimbrough, shows an Italian city named Turin. “Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from @Space_Station,” he shared along with the image.

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many expressed their wonder while reacting to the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the astronauts?

international space station himalayas italy

