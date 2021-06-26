Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wins people over with her cool moves. Watch

The video of the saree-clad skater opens to show a text that reads, “At 46 years old, Aunty is living her best life. It’s never too late.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Meet 'Aunty Skates', 46-year-old Oorbee Roy from Toronto, who often shares videos of herself skating while wearing saree. The incredible moves she show while gliding around on her skateboard in the traditional attire have won people over. There is a possibility that her skills will make you go “Wow” too.

The latest video she shared shows her wearing a bright-hued saree while performing some cool tricks. In the caption she added that the video was originally posted by her on TikTok where it went viral.

The video opens to show a text which reads, “At 46 years old, Aunty is living her best life. It’s never too late.”

Take a look at what the rest of the clip shows:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 57,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“This is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for inspiring,” expressed another. “I am 39 and learning with my 8 and 5 year olds! Nowhere near your skill level but I guess we all start somewhere. Truly inspiring to watch you go!!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of ‘Aunty Skates’?

