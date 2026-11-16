Australian man deliberately blocks car to save 91-year-old driver suffering a stroke

An Australian man has been praised for his quick thinking after deliberately putting his vehicle in the path of a car driven by a 91-year-old man who was suffering a stroke, preventing a potentially serious accident at a busy intersection in Adelaide. An Australian man deliberately blocked a moving car to save a 91-year-old driver who had suffered a stroke in Adelaide. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The incident occurred on Saturday morning, November 14, when Scott Holland noticed a white Lexus swerving between lanes along Hampstead Road in Adelaide, South Australia.

According to a report by ABC News, several motorists were sounding their horns at the vehicle. However, Holland suspected that the driver might be experiencing a medical emergency rather than driving recklessly.

Man deliberately puts vehicle in car's path Holland overtook the other vehicles and spotted the elderly driver slumped behind the steering wheel. Realising the danger, he manoeuvred his work utility vehicle in front of the Lexus and applied the brakes.

The Lexus struck the rear of Holland's vehicle, bringing it to a halt before it could enter the intersection of Hampstead Road and Muller Road.

Speaking to 7NEWS, Holland recalled the split-second decision.

"It was like a fight or flight at the time," he said.

The elderly driver, identified as Peter Ladas, had suffered a stroke that affected his ability to control the vehicle.

The situation took another unexpected turn when Ladas regained consciousness and reversed his Lexus into another car.

Holland subsequently entered the passenger side of the Lexus and switched off its engine. An off-duty nurse also stopped to assist and helped arrange an ambulance.

Driver recovering in hospital, man hailed as hero Ladas was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. His daughter told 7NEWS that he was recovering well, considering the circumstances.

Holland later visited the elderly man in hospital, with the two developing an unexpected friendship following the incident.

"The gentleman, Peter — who is now my new best friend — is recovering well in hospital," Holland told ABC News.

Despite the damage to his work vehicle, Holland expressed no regrets about intervening.

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His actions earned praise from police officers and firefighters who attended the scene.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas also personally telephoned Holland, praised his actions and invited him to attend the Supercars Adelaide Grand Final.

Holland said he was pleased that he had recognised the driver's behaviour as a possible medical emergency instead of assuming it was reckless driving.