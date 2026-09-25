Australian naturopath Barbara O’Neill detained in Qatar, released after hours of questioning: 'It was very upsetting'

Australian naturopath Barbara O’Neill was arrested in Qatar and later released, according to a video shared on her official Instagram handle. Barbara said that she was taken to a police station late at night, questioned for nearly an hour and asked to return the following morning. Barbara, who is known for promoting natural remedies and lifestyle-based approaches to health, said she is now back in Dubai with her husband, Michael.

Barbara O’Neill said she is now back in Dubai with her husband, Michael. (Facebook/Barbara O’Neill)

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In the clip, Barbara recalled the incident, saying that the arrest took place at around 9 pm when she was preparing to go to bed. She said that around 8 men arrived at her accommodation, one of whom identified himself as being from Qatar’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and told her that she had to accompany them to the police station.

She said that a policewoman accompanied her while she changed before she was taken to the police station. Barbara described the experience as “incredibly unnerving” and said she became emotional while being questioned. “I did cry,” she said, recalling that an officer asked why she was crying and told her that they had not hurt her.

Barbara said that she told the officer that she had “done nothing wrong”. She claimed that the authorities eventually decided that she did not pose a threat to public safety and allowed her to return to her hotel instead of keeping her in a cell overnight.

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{{^usCountry}} Barbara further said that she was instructed to return to the police station at 7 am the following morning. She said that she returned as directed and spent around 5 hours there before being heard by the head prosecutor and two lawyers. “They said, no, you don’t have a ban. You can travel,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barbara further said that she was instructed to return to the police station at 7 am the following morning. She said that she returned as directed and spent around 5 hours there before being heard by the head prosecutor and two lawyers. “They said, no, you don’t have a ban. You can travel,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Barbara said that she was subsequently allowed to leave Qatar and returned to Dubai, where she is now with her husband.

The couple did not provide details about the specific allegation or offence that led to Barbara’s arrest.

However, in the video, Michael criticised organisations and academics he said had raised concerns about Barbara’s activities. He specifically named Dr David Grimes of Trinity College Dublin and the Friends of Science in Medicine (FSM), accusing them of opposing Barbara’s approach to health.

Barbara also said that, when questioned by authorities, she described what she does as teaching lifestyle practices. She recalled being told that she was free to travel.

(Also Read: Passenger praises Qatar Airways cabin crew for helping elderly traveller: ‘Small acts of kindness make big difference’)

Who is Barbara O’Neill?

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Barbara O’Neill is an Australian naturopath who has gained an international following for promoting natural remedies, nutrition and lifestyle-based approaches to health. However, some of her health-related claims have previously attracted criticism from medical and health authorities.