An Australian truck driver who was fired for using smartglasses to take photographs at a gas terminal has lost his legal challenge against his former employer. The incident, which raised serious safety concerns, is believed to be Australia's first reported case of an employee being dismissed over the use of smartglasses at work.

A truck driver lost his legal challenge after being dismissed for taking photographs with smartglasses at a gas terminal. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by The Guardian, Ricardo Martins Silva was dismissed by Toll Transport in July 2025 after working for approximately eight months as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker driver in Victoria.

What happened at the gas terminal?

The incident occurred on June 17, 2025, when Martins Silva raised concerns about a truck assigned to him, claiming it was vibrating excessively and jumping while being driven.

After being advised to use another vehicle, he visited the Long Island Point terminal in Hastings, where he used his smartglasses to take photographs, including one of a control panel.

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{{^usCountry}} He subsequently sent the photographs to his managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He subsequently sent the photographs to his managers. {{/usCountry}}

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However, an Esso employee at the terminal reported that using electronic equipment in the area posed a significant safety risk because an electrical spark could ignite the highly flammable gas.

According to Big Rigs, Esso restricted the driver's access to the loading facility, while Origin Energy separately requested that he be removed from its operations.

Driver challenges dismissal

Following the incident, Martins Silva raised several complaints concerning vehicle allocations, workplace safety and working conditions.

Toll subsequently investigated the smartglasses incident, suspended him and terminated his employment in July 2025.

The driver challenged the company's actions under Australia's Fair Work Act, arguing that he had been punished for raising workplace complaints rather than for using the glasses.

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He also told his employer that his judgement had been affected by unresolved trauma following a truck fire in March 2025 in which he was injured.

What did the court say?

On November 13, 2026, the Federal Circuit and Family Court dismissed his claim.

Judge Karl Blake found that the incident represented a serious workplace safety breach.

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"The glasses incident was on any objective view a serious incident," the judge said.

The court heard that Martins Silva understood the risks associated with electronic devices at the terminal and had attempted to reduce them by wearing protective safety glasses over his smartglasses.

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The judge concluded that Toll's decision was motivated by the safety incident rather than the employee's workplace complaints.

The ruling comes amid growing scrutiny of smartglasses in Australia, particularly over workplace safety and privacy concerns.