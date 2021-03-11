Home / Trending / Awkward landing of albatross in New Zealand leaves people chuckling. Watch
trending

Awkward landing of albatross in New Zealand leaves people chuckling. Watch

The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The image shows the awkward landing of the bird.(@RoyAlbatrossCam)

A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a Royal Albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame.

The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on.

The video was shared on Twitter profile @RoyAlbatrossCam. "Flying for the albatross is mainly effortless, landing can be a little bit harder. #RoyalCam chick had a front row seat to a ‘how not to land’ lesson. Lucky for the somersaulting Alby, recovery was quick and only the chick was watching!!" reads the caption shared alongside the video.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

It has been watched over 1.2 million times since being posted, with several people on Twitter commenting on their similar experiences while skiing or speculating what the albatrosses might have been thinking.

Set up in 2016, the Royal Cam, as it is known for short, is a 24-hour livestream of the albatross nest during breeding season set up by the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Royal albatrosses are among the largest seabirds in the world and regularly live into their 40s, according to the DOC website. They are considered "at risk" by the DOC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP