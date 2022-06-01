Baby boy holds butterfly, tears up because he loves it so much. Watch cute video

The innocence that one can see in little kids, toddlers and babies - is often unmatched and makes one quite emotional as well. And when this innocence can be seen in the form of expressions and early emotions of attachment towards little things and creatures, these moments become all the more special. That is exactly the case with this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the right reasons.

There is a good chance that this video will not only make you smile from cheek to cheek but also make your whole day. It opens to show this little boy who is sitting in a garden and looking intently at a beautiful monarch butterfly that he is holding in his hand. The butterfly can be seen resting gently and slowly moving its wings a little. The baby boy is absolutely mesmerised by the beauty of this butterfly and feels so overwhelmed by the love he feels for the creature, that he tears up.

“My three-year-old started tearing up because he loves this butterfly so much,'' reads a part of the text insert that is shared along with this video. By the end of the video, one gets to witness the cutest moment of all. This is when the little boy tells the butterfly that he loves it so much and wipes off some drops of tears from his cheeks.

Watch the wholesome and heartwarming video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on May 19 and has accumulated over 40,000 likes as of now. It has also prompted Instagram users to post several comments.

An individual heartfeltly wrote, “Someone very special must be teaching him how to love, he will make the very best human ever thanks to you.” “Oh my goodness that is the sweetest thing ever! And that little gentle kiss,” pointed out another. “Are you kidding me? That is the sweetest,” commented a third.

What do you think of this adorable bond between the baby boy and the monarch butterfly?