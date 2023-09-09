Baby chimpanzee rushes to hug surrogate mom after spending a day apart

A video of a baby chimpanzee reuniting with its surrogate mom has turned into a source of joy for netizens. Australia’s Rockhampton Zoo took to Facebook to share the video and explain why the little one had to spend a day apart from the grownup chimpanzee.

The image shows a chimpanzee embracing another one. (Facebook/@Rockhampton Zoo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This morning Gandali was reunited with his surrogate mum, Samanatha, after he spent the night with the vet receiving treatment for his snake bite. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Rockhampton Zoo team and our local vet team for their swift response and expert care, and also the overwhelming concern and support from our community who have had Gandali in their thoughts,” they wrote. They also shared a link to a blog explaining more about Gandali.

The zoo explained that the little one was taken to the vet after it was bitten by a snake. Thankfully, the keepers responded quickly and he was able to receive urgent medical attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show Samanatha inside her enclosure. Soon Gandali enters through a small door and runs towards Samanatha. The rest of the video shows them embracing each other tightly.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the chimpanzees:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on September 6. Since being posted, the video has received close to 2.4 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated nearly 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Facebook users say about this reunion?

“Awww they certainly missed each other. What a beautiful reunion,” expressed a Facebook user. “That was beautiful to watch,” added another. “How wonderful,” commented a third. “That makes my heart happy. What an incredible reunion,” wrote a fourth.