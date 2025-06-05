Baby elephant rescued from muddy pit by forest officials in Chhattisgarh, touches JCB in gesture of gratitude. Watch

A gesture that touched thousands online unfolded in the forests of Chhattisgarh, where a baby elephant trapped in a muddy pit was rescued by forest officials in a heartwarming operation. Forest staff saved a trapped elephant calf in Raigarh; its touching gesture of gratitude towards the rescue machine went viral online.(X/ANI)

(Also read: Elephant walks into shop in Thailand, grabs rice crackers on the way out. Video)

According to a report by NDTV, the incident occurred in the Lailunga-Gharghoda forest range of Raigarh district, where a large herd of elephants had gathered to drink and bathe. Amid the commotion, a calf slipped and fell into a deep, muddy pit and was unable to free itself. As the young elephant cried out, its distress calls echoed through the dense forest, drawing the attention of nearby villagers.

Without waiting for formal assistance, the villagers quickly alerted the forest department. Showing courage and compassion, the forest staff rushed to the spot. Despite the nearby presence of the elephant herd—a potential risk—they acted swiftly, using JCB machines and shovels to flatten the steep edges of the pit. This created a gentle slope, enabling the calf to climb out safely.

A tender moment of gratitude

What followed next melted hearts across the internet. Once free, the baby elephant walked up to the JCB machine and gently touched it with its trunk—an apparent gesture of gratitude. The moment, captured on video and shared by news agency ANI, was captioned: "An elephant calf shows gratitude after it was rescued from a mud pit in the forest area by the personnel of the Forest Department in Gharghoda, Raigarh."

Watch the clip here:

The video, which has garnered over 59k views, sparked an emotional response on X. Many users were deeply moved by the elephant’s innocent yet powerful display of thankfulness.

(Also read: Elephant outsmarts electric fence with clever trick, internet calls it ‘next-level intelligence’)

One user commented, “This is true gratitude, something many humans have forgotten.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Sometimes it feels like animals are better than humans.” The video was also called the “sweetest thing on the internet today” by another viewer.

Comments ranged from expressions of admiration—“This melted my heart”—to broader reflections on humanity, with one user writing, “Humans are the only species who don’t show gratitude and rather bite the hand that feeds them.” Others simply praised the purity of the moment: “Some animals are more human than most humans.”