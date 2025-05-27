Elephant outsmarts electric fence with clever trick, internet calls it ‘next-level intelligence’

Animals continue to amaze us with their innate intelligence, and one such moment has recently captured the internet’s attention. A video showing an elephant cleverly dismantling an electric fence to cross safely has gone viral, leaving viewers astonished and impressed. Internet users praised an elephant’s clever move as it safely disabled an electric fence.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The clip, which has now been viewed over 600k times, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. In the caption, Kaswan remarked, “This elephant is a master in physics. See how intelligently it neutralised the power fence. Video SM. We also have documented many such incidents—soon a study will be published.”

A methodical and cautious approach

The video begins with the elephant approaching a wooden pillar supporting electric wires. Using its trunk, the elephant calmly pushes the pillar until it topples, causing the high-voltage wires to fall to the ground. But the animal doesn’t stop there—it carefully flips the fallen pillar, ensuring the wires are safely entangled and fully neutralised before proceeding to cross.

Watch the clip here:

The calculated and deliberate steps taken by the elephant have stunned users, prompting widespread praise and admiration for its remarkable intelligence.

Online reactions

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, many expressing admiration for the elephant’s strategic thinking. One user wrote, “Elephants are intelligent animals :) My full-time job doesn’t allow me to spend much time with them, but this is my post-retirement plan :) Give them their rightful place on Earth.”

Another user noted, “Elephants have remarkable cognitive abilities.” A third chimed in, “These insights from nature bring us closer to it. Truly humbling.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments, praising not only the animal’s intelligence but also calling for more respect and protection of wildlife. One comment read, “This shows how much more we need to learn from nature.” Another user simply said, “Absolutely brilliant. Nature never fails to surprise.”