Baby penguin refuses to stand still on weighing scale. Viral video proves kids are kids after all

A cute video showing a keeper struggling to weigh a baby penguin has turned into a source of heartwarming entertainment for many on Twitter. The video shows the little one refusing to stand still on the weighing scale and creating a fuss. The sweet clip may make you say ‘Babies are babies after all.”

The clip was originally posted on the official Twitter handle of Japan’s Wakayama Adventure World back in January and it went viral. The video is again creating a buzz after recently being re-shared by a Twitter user. “A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin,” they wrote and tweeted the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated close to 26.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received several likes and comments.

“Pick up the penguin, stand on the scale. Put the penguin down. Subtract. The riddle is solved,” suggested a Twitter user. “Alright I’ll be still…..Sike!,” wrote another imagining the penguin’s thoughts. “I know Emperors are huge. But the size of that baby still has me shook,” expressed a third.