Baby zebra born in a safari park will make your day. See cute animal pics

The newest resident at Florida's Lion Country Safari is a healthy new-born zebra, according to park authorities on social media. Last week, a male zebra foal was born in the park in Palm Beach County. The safari-style drive-through park, which opened in 1967, has over 900 animals wandering the grounds. Herds of animals from six continents graze on the 320-acre attraction's grounds, according to their official website.

On May 12, the park took to their Facebook profile in order to share the good news of the arrival of this new-born zebra. The post received several comments that congratulated the authorities on the arrival of this cute baby animal. The post was complete with two pictures of this adorable baby zebra. And it is enough to make your day a lot brighter.

The Lion Country Safari also took to their Twitter handle in order to post two photos of this new-born zebra with a caption that reads, "It's so fluffy! Say hello to this little baby! This male zebra foal was born last week on safari! You can see him and his mom in the Hwange section of the safari.” It was complete with hashtags like #thursdayvibes, #roadtrip and #ThePalmBeaches.

Here is the Facebook post that was shared by the Lion Country Safari:

Other than receiving over 300 likes, this post has also prompted many people to post sweet messages on the occasion of the birth of this baby zebra in Florida in the United States of America.

Many people took to the comments section in order to say that they had seen this cute baby zebra during their visit to the safari park. Just like this one Facebook user who wrote, “We saw this little one on our visit the other day! Adorable!” Another commented, “Awwwww! Cannot wait to see him!” A third posted, “Welcome to the herd, so cute.”

Don't you think this new-born zebra is entirely adorable?