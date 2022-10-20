Badshah gets emotional, praises rapper MC Square for his rap creation Chehre

Rapper Badshah, who is currently judging MTV reality show Hustle 2.0, got swayed by MC Square's latest performance and heaped praises on him. The rapper even got emotional and said that he would never forget MC Square's name. This is, however, not the first time that Badshah was in awe of rapper MC Square's talent and singing style. He earlier appreciated him and said, "This guy is an illusion."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek Bensla, known by his stage name MC Square, recently performed Chehre on Hustle 2.0. The clip was posted by the YouTube channel KaanPhod Music. As expected, several chunks from the clip went viral across social media platforms, where MC Square can be seen rapping about different chehre (faces) he came across. He raps, "Dekha Bhagwan ka chehra, Gita ka chehra Quran ka chehra. Ankhon pe patti hain chehron ki, koi subha ka chehra, koi shaam ka chehra...Kya aisa hai kaam ka chehra?" Many went gaga over his catchy rap and the way he performed it. Some even related to it and got all emotional. And Badshah was among them.

Watch the viral video featuring MC Square's performance below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another clip posted on YouTube by the KaanPhod Music channel, one can witness an emotional Badshah praising MC Square. "I will tell you one thing Abhishek Bensla that I will never forget your name, not until the day I die. I am not emotional because of your song, but because of the talent you possess. I can't believe that I'm witnessing it," Badshah is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video where Badshah praised MC Square:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both videos attracted a lot of eyeballs and prompted many to share their thoughts in the comments.

"This song is going to be remembered by generations," posted an individual. "Pure lyrics... Got new track for my favourite playlist... Keep growing," wrote another. "MC Square has contributed a lot to hip hop and the show by just being on Hustle 2.0. What a writing! What a performance! What an artist! Just like King said - HE KNOWS HOW TO MAKE PEOPLE'S DAY!" expressed a third. "Damn man I be listening this more than 10x times now .. he's just flawless.. extremely smooth and talented," shared a fourth. "My favorite Performance of this season Chehre by MCsquare," commented a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON