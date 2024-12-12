Bangladesh university students dance to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal during protest. Watch hilarious video

Students at Dhaka University chose a bizarre way to protest against the administration. A video on social media shows a large group of students gathered outside a university building and blasting songs on a loudspeaker to grab the attention of the university administration. In the clip, a large gathering of students dance next to a rickshaw with a large speaker mounted on top.(X/@iSoumikSaheb)

As if using music as a way of protest was not quirky enough, their choice of song also surprised many online. In the clip, a large gathering of students stand next to a rickshaw with a large speaker mounted on top. The group jumps and dances as the speakers starts to play the song. As the video begins, Haryanvi performer and Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary's hit song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' start playing. The students began cheering and shouting as the song gets louder.

Take a look at the video here:

But what led to the protest? According to social media posts, the students from the girls' hostel had allegedly complained about "noise pollution" around their building. They accused the Vice Chancellor of failing to take their complaints seriously so they decided to put loudspeakers outside the VC's office as a sign of protest against the alleged inaction.

"Dhaka University VC allegedly didn't take action vs noise pollution near female hall, so female students put loudspeakers in front of VC house," the post's caption read.

‘Smartest way of protest’

The video amused many viewers online who were equally impressed and surprised by the students' unique form of protest. "Bangladeshi students playing Haryanvi songs to protest wasn’t on my bingo card," said one Indian user.

"This is the smartest way of protest," wrote another. "Makes complete sense considering they were trying to create same levels of noise pollution," quipped a third user.

Dhaka University had witnessed significant protests in 2024 against a High Court decision reinstating the quota for freedom fighters in government jobs.

