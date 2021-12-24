Barack Obama and elementary school kid discuss their favourite children's book

Former US President Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming exchange between him and an elementary school kid. This girl was talking to Obama about the popular children’s book by Dr. Seuss called Green Eggs and Ham.

The video opens to show Obama on a visit to the vaccination centre at Kimball Elementary School in Washington. He asks the little girl, “Do you have a favourite book?” “Green Eggs and Ham,” she nods. The duo then proceeds to recite some lines from the book. “You know what, you and I could go on the road. That’s fantastic,” he concludes.

The caption that accompanied this video reads, “I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match.”

Watch their interaction for yourself:

Since being posted on Twitter on December 23, this video has garnered more than 8.4 lakh views and several lovely comments.

“This gave me the widest grin! Your spirit just warms my soul, and the way you interact with children says a lot about yours,” commented an individual. “Is there any wonder why so many love & admire you? Simply a wonderful human being who knows how to love & show respect & kindness to all,” complimented another. “He is an oxygen machine. Endless goodness,” reads another comment.

