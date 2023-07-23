‘Barbenheimer for real’: Oppenheimer played in theatre with Barbie subtitles

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s satire Barbie, the two much-anticipated films, were released on July 21. While both the films are from entirely different worlds, their battle of box office gave rise to the meme Barbeheimer since people were torn between which film to watch first. Carrying this meme right up to the silver screen, a theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. Since then, the internet has been abuzz about this unexpected crossover and received numerous responses from netizens.

A theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles, turning Barbenheimer into reality. (Twitter/@IBJIYONGI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles,” wrote Twitter user Sapun while sharing an image on the platform. The image shows a scene from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with subtitles from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Take a look at the picture that shows a scene from Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hilarious, isn’t it? Many in the comments section echoed similar sentiments. Others were both amused and surprised by the unexpected crossover.

Here’s what people had to say about Oppenheimer being played with Barbie subtitles:

A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” added another. A third expressed, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” posted a fourth.

An individual remarked, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.” “Barbenheimer for real,” joined another.

The tweet was shared on July 21. It has since gone viral with over 3.7 million views and still counting. The share has also accumulated a plethora of retweets. Many even bookmarked the tweet. What are your thoughts on this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail