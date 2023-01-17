Barber shaves his head to support woman battling cancer. Watch emotional video

Fighting a battle with cancer is never easy. People with this deadly disease often need all the support they can get. Thankfully, there are people who help others in their trying times to make their lives a little easier, even if it is by providing emotional support. Such an incident is shown in this video shared on Twitter. The clip shows a barber shaving his head to show solidarity with a woman battling cancer.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle GoodNewsMovement. “No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient,” they shared. The video opens to show a woman crying as a barber is shaving off her hair. Once he finishes, he holds and comforts her. Then he goes on to shave all his hair. The woman first keeps staring at him in disbelief and then gets emotional.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 11.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It’s the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful,” posted a Twitter user. “Break out the tissues…,” shared another. “This is beautiful,” commented a third. “This is the world I was proud to grow up in. We need more of this stuff,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted with heart emoticons to show their reactions to the video.