Barbie trailer launches, excited fans take over social media to share reactions

The teaser of Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released on Friday, and since the launch, fans have taken over social media to express their views. Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, is highly anticipated. On the basis of its impressive star cast and set photos, the movie has been generating a lot of hype and building interest. The trailer features bright costumes, some musical numbers, and an exciting backdrop that perfectly matches Barbie's theme.

Since the trailer came out, people couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

A user tweeted that 2023 is the year of the 'unapologetic pink era.'

A few Twitter users also joked that they will be buying tickets to the new Avatar movie just to watch the full Barbie trailer.

A fan appreciated the trailer's beginning scene and tweeted this.

One Twitter user even shared that she has been playing with Barbie since she was four years old and cannot contain her excitement after seeing the trailer.

The Barbie movie is all set to be released on July 23, 2023.