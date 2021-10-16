Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bear takes the meaning of outdoor dining to the whole new level. Watch how
Bear takes the meaning of outdoor dining to the whole new level. Watch how

The video of the bear shared on Facebook left people giggling.
The image shows a bear eating pumpkins.(Facebook/@Ring)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video involving a bear has turned into a source of laughter for many on social media. There is a possibility that after watching the clip, you will feel the same way too. Also, chances are, you will end up viewing the video over and over again.

The video is shared on the official Facebook page of the security camera company Ring. “This bear took outdoor dining to a whole new level,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a huge bear munching on some pumpkins kept outside a door. At one point in the clip, the animal even tries to carry away one of the pumpkins but gives up midway.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 300 reactions. It has also accumulated a few comments.

“There’s no need to wait for a pumpkin pie when you can eat the whole pumpkin,” joked a Facebook user. “Thanks for this. I’ll be staying in tonight haha!” commented another. “Bear just wanted a festive snack,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

facebook viral video
