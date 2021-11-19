Bear with plastic container stuck on its head for 28 days get rescued. Watch

A video of a bear with a plastic container stuck on its head being rescued has been shared on Facebook. The clip, since being posted, has received a ton of positive reactions from netizens who have thanked rescuers for helping the animal out.

The video has been shared by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife. A post shared along with the video details that bear had the container around its neck for over 28 days. It was successfully removed and the bear was eventually released back into the wild.

The team found out about the bear and monitored the area where it had been sighted but only managed to find the animal after over three weeks. “Staff set new traps and started night patrols of the neighbourhood. They finally spotted the 250lb female bear just before midnight,” explains the post.

“The bear biologist darted her and removed the plastic container from around her face,” it says further.

Read the entire post below to know more about the rescue operation:

Shared on November 16, the post has since collected over 2,000 reactions and more than 700 shares along with various reactions.

“So glad he is safe!” wrote a Facebook user. “Nice job FWC, thanks for all you did for her,” added another. “Oh thank god, I drove around myself for three hours trying to find her... Thank you FWC & everyone involved,” posted a third.

What do you think about this rescue?