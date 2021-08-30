Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beautiful images of Earth taken from space mesmerise people, go viral

“How beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The image shows a picture of Earth captured from space.(Instagram/@esa_earth)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, then there is a possibility that you have seen the different pictures and videos of Earth, captured from outer space, on different social media platforms. “Amazing,” “mesmerising,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people are often inclined to use while appreciating the amazing content related to our Blue Planet. Case in point, this share by European Space Agency (ESA). They shared four images of Earth taken from space and to say that they are incredible in an understatement.

Take a look at the mesmerising images that may make you gasp in wonder:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people.

RELATED STORIES

“How beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Where is the 3rd picture?” asked another. To which ESA replied, “Flinders ranges!”

"It's like small puzzle pieces," shared a third.

The pictures are now being shared by many across different social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the post?

